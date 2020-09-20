Bruce Eissinger

Bruce Allen Eissinger, 67, of Glendive, Mont., passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Bruce was born in Farg to the late Arthur and Dorothy Eissinger on March 4, 1953. His family traveled around the U.S. before settling back in North Dakota, where he graduated from Parshall High School. He married Gail Eissinger in 1975, and the couple headed west to Glendive, Mont., where together they raised two daughters. Bruce was a fixture at track meets and softball games, always supporting his daughters' many endeavors.

Bruce was a proud and devoted employee of the Burlington Northern Railroad for much of his professional career until retirement. When he wasn't working, his free time was spent at Cottonwood Country Club mastering his golf game.

Bruce spent his healthy years creating beautiful woodworking pieces, reading Western novels and the daily newspaper, traveling to an annual Griz game, and teaching his grandchildren about trains. He treasured his annual travels to Glacier, Red Lodge, or Big Sky with his family.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father Arthur and mother Dorothy.

Bruce is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Holly (Sean Doran) of Missoula, Mont., daughter Nichole (Blake) Heinz of Aberdeen, S.D.; siblings Steven (Eda) Eissinger of Marlborough, Conn., Lisa (Jerry) Ryan of Hazen, Chris (Erin) Eissinger of Boulder, Colo.; four grandchildren, Willow, Noah, Bodhin, and Leo Heinz; and numerous "buddies" from the railroad and Cottonwood Country Club.

The family respectfully prefers to have a private moment with Bruce at this time. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glendive Public Library in honor of Bruce's love of reading.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's website.