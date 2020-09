Eunice Sackman

Eunice May Sackman, 92, a long-time resident of Beulah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Due to Covid-19 precautions, private family services will be held.

Visitation will be held from 5to 7 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.