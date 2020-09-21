Leonard Christensen

Leonard Ellsworth Christensen, 87, Bismarck, left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2020.

Leonard was born in Tuttle on Feb. 20, 1933 to Ted and Constance Christensen. He was one of eight children. Leonard served in the United States Army and in the Army Reserve. He made a lot of good friends during this time, staying in touch with them over the years. He enjoyed going to many "Army buddy" reunions.

He was working for the Highway Dept. when he met the love of his life, Geraldine Woehl. They were married Aug. 24, 1958. He continued to work at the Highway Dept. in the Right of Way Division until he retired. Leonard and Geri were known for having great parties with pit roast turkey and homemade pickles. The cucumbers and any other kind of produce were grown in Leonards' beautiful garden, he could grow just about anything. Upon retirement, the two of them enjoyed going to Arizona in the winter and returned to N.D. when it warmed up. Leonard loved to be around people and could talk your ear off.

Leonard loved antiques and auction sales and couldn't pass up a good garage sale; he collected everything. He had a permanent auction bidding number, his '58' will live on forever. The Amvets became a second home for supper, a red beer and bingo. Many fun evenings were spent with family waiting for a bingo 'shout.'

Leonard is survived by and will be deeply missed by Geraldine, his bride of 62 years; daughter, Rhonda (Doug) Leet; son, Darby (Linda) Christensen; grandchildren, Eric Leet, Kristen (Ryan) Faragher, Kari Leet, Keenan Christensen, Ben Christensen; great-grandchildren, Harlan and Emma Faragher; sisters, Alice Wald and Laverne Wilson; and brother, Vernal Christensen. His love, generosity and good sense of humor lives in each one of them.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Lyle; and sisters, Ethel and Doris.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Tuttle Cemetery, Tuttle.

Well done good and faithful servant! See you on the other side dad, we all love you so much.

