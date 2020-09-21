Nicholas Reisenauer

Nicholas "Nick" C. Reisenauer, 87, Washburn, died Sept. 17, 2020 at Miller Pointe-a Prospera Community, Mandan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Edwin's Catholic Church with Father Patrick Cunningham officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at the service. Interment will be held in the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.

Nick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anna Marie of Washburn; his children, Anthony "Tony" Reisenauer of Bismarck, Cecilia (Joseph) Day of Phoenix, Ariz., Karen (Richard) Rude of Minot, Adam (Terri) Reisenauer of Phoenix, Ariz. and David (Maria) Reisenauer of Fishers, Ind.; his grandchildren, Emily and Joshua Day of Phoenix, Ariz., Amanda and Aleaha Rude of Minot, Samantha, Nicholas, Jesse, Erika and Jake Reisenauer of Phoenix, Garrett and Kayla Reisenauer of Fishers, Ind.; his brothers, Jack (Marilyn) Reisenauer of Bismarck and Leo (Karen) Reisenauer of Mandan; his sisters, Rosemary Horning of Bismarck and Leona (Bill) Koch of Mandan; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dian Hartman of Carson, Emma Hartman of Dickinson, Pauline Hartman of Carson, Paul (Doris) Hartman of Carson, Casper (Melodie) Hartman of Carson and many nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Nick with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)