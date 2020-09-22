Karen Keller

Karen Keller, 74, was called home by our Heavenly Father and reunited with her beloved son Brenden, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Linton Hospital.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 210 4th St S, Hague, with Father Shannon Lucht officiating the service.

Burial will take place at the Hague Cemetery following.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with the vigil beginning 7 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, 203 Southeast 2nd Street, Linton.

Karen (Krueger) Keller was born on June 1, 1946 in Edgeley, the oldest child of Ernest and Ella (Essig) Krueger. She married the love of her life, Wilbert Keller, on Feb. 3, 1968 at Hague St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were blessed with four children, Brian, Brenden, Clarissa and Joleen. Karen and Wilbert lived on the family farm, a fourth-generation farmer, until 2013 when they moved to the city of Hague. Karen graduated as valedictorian from Lehr High School in 1964. She went on to college and graduated from NDSU in November 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in mathematics and a minor in German. She began her teaching career in December 1966 at Hague High School and continued until the high school closed in 1983. The last three years Karen served as the administration position. After that she spent the next eighteen years at Strasburg High School teaching mathematics, German, and computers and retiring in 2001. After retiring, Karen started working at the Hague Grocery Store, becoming the manager in 2008. St. Mary's Catholic Church has been an important part of Karen's life in many ways, as a lector, church secretary, fall raffle, communion minister, CCD teacher, and Altar Society officer and member. Many people knew Karen as the bingo lady from doing charitable gaming for the tri-county exhibitors for many years. She was also a member of the Hague Senior Citizens. She used her computer and accounting skills to accomplish many tasks.

Karen and Wilbert went to many bus tours to Branson, Canada, and other places in the United States.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Karen had many hobbies, including reading, playing pinochle, playing word games with her grandchildren and she also loved baking.

Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilbert; her son, Brian (Laura) Keller, Breckenridge, Minn., and her grandchildren Emmalee, Braydon, and Alexa, stepchildren Amber and Megan Hasbargen, daughter-in-law Lynette Keller, Strasburg, and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michelle (Brent Dziwulski), and Jennifer, Clarissa (Wayne) Brackenbury, Mohall, and grandchildren Shania, Connor, and Calli, daughter Joleen (Donavan) Silbernagel, Strasburg, and grandchildren Derek, Kadee, and Darin; sister, Diane (Kevin) Wittmayer, Fredonia; brother, Rodney (Debra) Krueger, Oxbow; brother-in-law, Landolin (Mary Ann) Keller, Linton, and sisters-in-laws, Cyrella Weisbeck, and Idora Brandner of Herreid, S.D., and Marietta Eberle, Hague, brother-in-law Jim Judah, Wilton, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Brenden Keller; her parents; grandparents; sister-in-law Priscilla Judah; brothers-in-laws, August Eberle, Donald Weisbeck and Roland Brandner.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague.