Duane Kuehn

Duane Arthur Kuehn, 92, Bismarck, completed his earthly journey on Sept. 19, 2020 and is now at his heavenly destination. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Dorothy, at 1 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Duane was born in Elgin on July 4, 1928 to Otillia and Daniel. He attended Elgin High School and went to work for Montana Dakota Utility Company after graduation with whom he spent his entire career.

He met Dorothy Tietz form New Leipzig in his high school years and they married after her graduation from nursing school in 1951. Soon after their marriage, Duane left for his Army stint from 1951 to 1953. Their first son, David, was born during his last year of service. His son, Doug, was born in 1956 and lastly, their third son, Brian, was born in 1959. The family lived in Mandan from 1953 until 1991. Duane and Dorothy moved to Bismarck in 1991 where Duane finished his years at MDU as their safety director. During this time, he began his legacy of starting the ND Safety Counsel where he worked into the 1990s.

His service as state legislator from 1969-70 was just one example of his commitment to serving his fellow man. Duane was a committed member of his church and Jaycees always involved the civic projects and faith-based volunteering. Family, woodworking, golfing and caring for anyone in need kept him vibrant and loved by all who met him.

Duane and Dorothy loved to travel in retirement and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the Holy Land. They were able to winter in Arizona for 14 years before Dorothy became ill in 2003 and died in 2015.

He spent his last few years residing at Edgewood Assisted Living community where he received the most excellent care and companionship after his onset of dementia. We thank all the professional staff and friends who filled his life with meaning and purpose for so many years.

He is survived by his sister, Marvis; son, Doug (Julie) and their children, Jessica and Josephine, and great-grandchildren, Walker, Davis and Hazel Henderson and Amillia Kalanowski; son, Brian (Diane), and their children, Sarah and Dustan, and great-grandchild, Levi.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, David; parents, Daniel and Otillia; brothers, Lloyd and Kenneth; and sister, Lola.

