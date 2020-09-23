Menu
Mary Renner

Mary Renner, 95, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, with her children by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosaryigil beginning at 7:00 PM.

Mary came from a family of 20 children. She was a very devoted Catholic. Mary was also a devoted mother to six children

Mary will be deeply missed by her six children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters and one brother.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4Th Ave Nw, Mandan, ND 58554
Sep
25
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4Th Ave Nw, Mandan, ND 58554
Sep
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
, Mandan, North Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
