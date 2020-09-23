Beverly Molbert

Beverly "Bev" Jean Molbert, 88, a lifelong resident of North Dakota, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. A celebration of her life and funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. Burial will be held at Fisher Cemetery, near Tappen.

Bev was born Jan. 21, 1932 to Helmer and Dorothy (Fode) Williamson in Millarton. Born during the time of the Great Depression, she spent her developmental years on her grandparents George and Elizabeth Fode's farm in Jud, her Uncle's farm nearby, and also in foster home care.

Bev graduated as the class salutatorian from Jamestown High School in 1950. In high school, she was business manager of the Blue Jay News and won awards for typing and shorthand. Following graduation, she was employed by Western Adjustment and Inspection Co. of Chicago. She was responsible for establishing temporary claims offices in the Upper Midwest.

One day, a man walked into her office in Jamestown to file an insurance claim for a local farmer. That man was Ralph Molbert, who soon became the love of her life and they married June 9, 1956 in Jamestown. Their marriage lasted over 50 years. Ralph and Bev's first home was in Tappen and then they settled in Steele shortly afterwards where they worked together in business and raising a family.

In 1968, Ralph and Bev were part of a group who bought the Bank of Steele. Bev worked at the bank at various times and served as Bank board member until it was sold to Choice Financial in 2015. In retirement, Ralph and Bev spent winters in Arizona.

Bev's devotion to her husband and family was everlasting. She faithfully supported all his endeavors while raising a family. She lovingly cared for Ralph as his health declined until his death in 2006.

Bev's life was marked by kindness and service. She was a strong woman of faith and served on numerous boards and committees for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was quick to volunteer, including serving as a first responder for the local ambulance service, devotion leader for Golden Manor, Sunday School teacher, boy scout den mother and 4-H leader. She was a member of Altar Guild and WELCA.

Bev is survived by her four children, Lauris (Laurie) Molbert, Karna (Dick) Kornkven, Eric (Dawn) Molbert and Kristi (Miles) Benz; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; and her brother, Helmer "Willie" Williamson, Jr.

The family prefers memorial gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church memorial fund, Golden Manor, or Kidder County Ambulance in Steele.

