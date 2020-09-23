Jim Hoynes

James "Jim" Hoynes, 79, of Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020, in Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Ascension Catholic Church with Msgr. Jim Braaten as celebrant. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosaryigil service at 7 p.m.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Monica of Bismarck; five children, Michele (Patrick) Bitz of Bismarck, Mary (Cory) Kaufman of Bismarck, Jamie (Lisa) Hoynes of Bismarck, Andrea (Keith) Haider of Bismarck, Becky Hoynes of Fargo; 18 grandchildren; one great grandson; one sister, Carolyn Aubol of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence and Francis; sisters, Mary Lou and Cecilia; and nephew, Fr. Richard Hoynes.

