Michael Howes
Michael Edward Howes, 52, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan with Rev. Christina Martin presiding.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan.
Due to COVID-19 precautions the family requests anyone attending visitation or the funeral service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For full obituary and online guest book please visit www.buehlerlarson.com.