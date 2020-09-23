Menu
Michael Howes

Michael Edward Howes, 52, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan with Rev. Christina Martin presiding.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home in Mandan.

Due to COVID-19 precautions the family requests anyone attending visitation or the funeral service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For full obituary and online guest book please visit www.buehlerlarson.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
We are so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. We will keep you and the family in our thoughts and prayers . God Bless
Robert J. Lenertz
September 23, 2020