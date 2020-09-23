Menu
Eleanor Opp

Funeral service for Eleanor Opp, 93, of Glen Ullin, will be held 1 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 24, at First Congregational UCC Church, Glen Ullin, with Sherill Ungerecht officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Ullin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

For those attending please adhere to the social distancing guidelines as suggested by the health department.

Eleanor passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center, Elgin.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
