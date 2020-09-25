Ilene Larson

Ilene Annette Larson, 86, Bismarck, died Sept. 18, 2020.

She was born in Berthold on March 24, 1934 to Hjalmar and Clara (Thompson) Nygaard and grew up in Enderlin.

She was married to John Douglas Larson from 1956-1985 and had four children: John Carl (Kim) Larson, Mary Helene (John) Kukowski, Sarah Ann (Shawn) Larson and Judith Lynn Larson Dobney. She is survived by her son, John, and daughter, Sarah; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Mary and Judy; as well as numerous extended family members.

Ilene Larson graduated from Minot State University with a degree in speech pathology/elementary education and taught speech language pathology in Houston, Texas and Shawnee County, Kansas. For several years, Ilene offered speech pathology in private practice, and was a hospital and home-bound tutor and full-time tutor for the Bismarck Public School System for 10 years, many of those at Hughes Junior High School. She also taught speech language pathology for the Burleigh County Special Education District for several years.

In 1988, Ilene became the foundation executive director for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center and then worked as executive director of the Benedictine Health System Long Term Care Foundation. Once retired, Ilene served as program chair of the North Dakota chapter of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives. After the Red River flood disaster in 1997, Ilene was hired by the ND League of Cities as donations coordinator. Ilene taught countless people how to knit and ran a small custom knitting and repair business. She most recently worked as a court bailiff for Burleigh County District Court.

A vast number of volunteer organizations benefited from Ilene's involvement, she felt strongly about being an involved and integral member of her community. As one of the founding families of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck, Ilene served on numerous committees and church councils, on the Western North Dakota Synod ELCA, participated in bible study and knitting circle groups. Ilene taught special education Sunday school at Good Shepherd for 18 years. One of Ilene's proudest accomplishments was serving on the Steven Ministry Team Leadership Group.

The daughter of the North Dakota Representative to the United States Congress, Hjalmar Nygaard, Ilene was very involved in North Dakota politics and was Republican Precinct Committee person for nearly 20 years, a district and state convention delegate and often volunteered at Republican Headquarters.

Ilene was a charter member of the Chairman's Club of the American Diabetes Association, was president of the Bismarck Mandan Parents of Children with Diabetes, president of the North Dakota Affiliate, served on the National Board of Directors for three years, and finally, served on the Special Gifts Committee.

She sat on the North Dakota Library Coordinating Council, Board of Examiners of Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology and the Sakakawea Girl Scout Council. In recent years, Ilene volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck. Ilene also participated in the League of Cities.

Sanford Medical Center (Medcenter One) also benefited from Ilene's dedication to her community; she served on numerous committees as well as a volunteer educator for patients about to undergo joint replacement surgery.

Always interested in history, Ilene spent several summers in Medora employed by the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

An avid knitter, Ilene hand knit Christmas stockings for family and friends for several decades. The last count indicates she made more than 1,800 stockings and she took great joy in taking orders for stockings as dozens of families grew over the years. Countless hats were knit for cancer patients and premature infants and donated to Sanford Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized but services are expected to be held in late June 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck, Tjaden Terrace in Medora and in Enderlin. Announcements on dates and details will be posted on social media and via email.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

Judy Larson Dobney Camp Sioux Scholarship; the American Diabetes Association; SafePlace, Olympia, Washington; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck; Ronald McDonald House, Bismarck; Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck; or the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, Medora.