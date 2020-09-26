Menu
Marjorie Prussing

On Sept. 24, 2020, after 89 years, Marjorie Prussing, decided it was time to leave her temporary home on earth and move to her permanent home in heaven.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, with Rev. Nadine Lehr officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be at a later date, in Concordia, Missouri. Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Marjorie and sign the online guestbook.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
