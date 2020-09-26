Joseph Schmidt

Joseph J. "Joe" Schmidt, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Little Falls Care Center. Due to Covid concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial, for immediate family only, will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 28. Private burial services will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan on Tuesday. A visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Joseph was born Nov. 21, 1929 in Odense (Morton County) to John and Margaret (Schaff) Schmidt. Joe attended a one room school in the Odense area, received his 8th grade diploma and attended diesel mechanic school for one year. In 1949 he met the love of his life, a beautiful girl named Emily Fleck from Breien at a barn dance. It was love at first sight for him. They were married on June 4, 1951 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Solen. Joe and Emily moved to the family farm near Odense, homesteaded by his grandparents, Jacob and Monica (Roll) Schaff in 1901. They lived on the farm for 51 years, moving to Bismarck in 2005. Joseph was a member of the St. Johns, Sacred Heart and St. Peter Paul Vereins, Mandan Moose Lodge and the Bismarck Eagles. He was also a Morton County 4-H Leader and a member of the Solen School Board for many years. Joe had a strong faith in Jesus and he and Emily were Eucharistic ministers at St. Anthony Catholic Church for several years. In 2005, they became members of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. Joseph loved to read and watch Gunsmoke and Walker Texas Ranger. He also loved to dance. Joe and Emily attended many Polka Festivals all over the country. After moving to Bismarck, they traveled to Hawaii, and many states in the USA, and also Europe, visiting Rome and Germany to visit family.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 69 years, Emily; three daughters, Doreen (Ron) Schmidt of Foley, Theresa (Dave) Schaff of Enumclaw, Wash., Lisa (Randy) Pulkrabek of Bonney Lake, Wash.; two sons, Larry (Aletha) Schmidt of Bowlus, Pat (Vicki) Schmidt of Winona; 12 grandchildren, Steve (Jen) Schmidt, Minn., Mick (Tricia) Schmidt, Minn., Bill (Kristen) Schmidt, Minn., Tracy (Mary) Schaff, Wash., Dan (Angela) Schmidt, Minn., Rhonda (Nate) Hagel, Minn., Tim (Mandy) Schaff, Wash., Jessica (Andy) Noren, Minn., Rob Schmidt, Minn., Jeremy (Jessica) Schmidt, Minn., Stefani Schmidt, Minn., and Shayli Pulkrabek, Wash.; 17 great-grandchildren and a new great-grandson arriving in March 2021; brothers-in-law, Lawrence (JoAnn) Fleck, Jack Fleck, Ray (Joyce) Fleck, David (Sandy) Fleck; sisters-in-law, Gardene Haff, Caroline (Matt) Magilke, Mary Bendish, Pauline (Roger) Hatzenbuehler and Edna Fleck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Aletta Marie Schmidt; sisters, Celestine (Frank) Grossman, Rose (Val) Hoffman, Barbara (George) Hoffman, Margaret (Matt) Gerhardt, Mary (Anton) Schantz, Josephine (John) Vogel; brothers, Jacob (Cecilia), Nick (Tillie), Anton (Judy) and infant brother, Jacob; mother and father-in-law, Pauline and Jacob Fleck, brothers-in-law, Daniel, Wilbert and Florian Fleck, Peter Haff, Richard Bendish and sister-in-law, Beatrice (Bill) Berger.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association.

The funeral arrangements are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, Minnesota.