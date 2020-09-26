Linda Olsrud

Linda Olsrud, 73, passed away peacefully at home in the quiet early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Linda Lee Smith was born Aug. 8, 1947 in Indiana to Charles and Martha (Barnes) Smith, both of whom preceded her in death.

She leaves behind a large, loving family and a legacy of accomplishments, including a dedication to the service of others.

She was an accomplished artist, poet, and amateur photographer. She volunteered at her church in many capacities and, after her children were grown, filled her working life with positions at humanitarian charitable organizations. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named director of the Kennedy Center affiliated VSA North Dakota, an art outreach organization for people with special needs.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 26 years, John Olsrud.

She is survived by her two brothers: Tom (Barbara) Smith of Indiana, and Charles (Jodi) Smith of Tucson, Arizona; her children: Joe Miller of Minneapolis, Sarah (Matthew) Coene of Callahan, Florida, Lynne (Brian) Carlson of Bismarck, Carrie (Ian) Daly of Evergreen, Colorado, and her daughter-in-heart Marlo Teal of Minneapolis; as well as nine grandchildren: Thomas Miller, Jordan (Sharlene) Mathisen, Melinda (Cody) Waters, Austin Miller, Casey Jo Dinham, Yosemite Miller, Miriam Daly, James Daly, and Eoin Daly; and two great-grandchildren, Luna and Max Waters.

The family wish to extend their immense gratitude for the loving, professional care of the Sanford Hospice team to both John and Linda, especially Lisa Goetz, R.N. They also wish to thank Reverend David-Paul Chiscolm for his friendship and exceptional care of Linda in her last months. They were truly blessings to her and she thought of them as family.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the humanitarian charity of your choosing, or that you celebrate Linda's love of giving back by performing a kindness or act of service for someone in need.

A small, private service will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 3.

Please be aware that masks are required at the request of family if you choose to celebrate Linda's life in person.