Jean Fischer

Jean Fischer, 69, made her journey to heaven on September 24, 2020, after a long battle with renal disease.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as officiant. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosaryarish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Jean Arlene was born on May 30, 1951, to Valerius and Marie Greenshields, the twin sister of Joan Marlene. In 1969, she graduated from Campbell High in California and furthered her education as a registered nurse at Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing. She married Albert Fischer in 1973.

She was proud to be a nurse and after staying home to raise her two children, she returned to nursing. She loved crafting, sewing, and puzzles of any kind. She also enjoyed many competitive card games over the years.

Jean was also a Girl Scout Leader, blood donor, confirmation teacher, and member of St. Joseph Church.

Jean looked forward to Greenshields family reunions and visiting with her extended family. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and always had the coffee pot on and a baked treat on the counter.

She received the gift of life two separate times from living organ donors; her brother, Leroy, and her cousin, Audrey Krebs.

Friends and family always came to Jean to sew and mend everything from wedding dresses to camper curtains.

Jean is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Wes (Tracy) and Val (Jamie) McGee; grandchildren, Wyatt, Hayes, Whitney, and Sydney McGee and Dylan and Keira Fischer; siblings, David Greenshields, Leroy (Peggy) Greenshields, Terry (Lisa) Greenshields, and Karen Hunt; brothers-in-law, Dan Faiman, Greg Sease, Lyle (Lois) Fischer; sisters-in-law, Lugene (Doug Kitzan) Gerber, and Sharon (John Rogstad) Balkowitsch.

Preceded in death are her parents; in-laws, Pius and Emma Fischer; sisters, Janet Faiman and Joan Sease; brothers-in-law, Jere Hunt, Don Anderson, Mike Gerber; and sister-in-law, Myrna Anderson.

The family prefers memorial gifts made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital in lieu of flowers.

