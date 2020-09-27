Curtis Donner

Curtis David Donner, 81 of New Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept. 24, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Curt was born Dec. 8, 1938 to Charles and Lillie (Larsen) Donner in Bowman County. He graduated high school from Mott in 1958. Curt served in the United States Army from 1958-1961. He married Marcy Huber May 29, 1964 in Mandan. From this union came their sons Jesse and David.

Curtis wore many hats to include first and foremost a true cowboy. He also was a truck driver, deputy sheriff, and finally a pipefitterelder and retired from Bobcat where he met many wonderful friends. After retirement he kept busy working on guns for himself and for others.

Curt loved horses, especially T-bone, who he had for many years and rode many miles with. He enjoyed spending time on his nephew Bernie's ranch in SD where he went several times a year to enjoy some time in the saddle. Curtis was an avid hunter and marksman and loved the great outdoors.

During his retired years, he loved to get up each morning and feed his birds and squirrels.

Curt loved to mix it up with people with wild antics and kept his friends on their toes many times through the years.

Curt is survived by his wife, Marcy Huber; his sons, Jesse (Katie) Donner, David (Kari) Donner; his grandchildren, Grant Friesz, Jacob Donner, Charlie Donner, and Savannah Donner. His brothers, Dalhart Donner, Lee (Dee) Donner, and Howard (Diane) Donner; sister in law, Sally Donner and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dale, and nephews Timothy and Brian.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. CST Sept. 30 at Peace Church in New Salem with the burial to be held at 3 p.m. CST at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Special thank you to caregivers, Roxi and Donnie Moos.

To go www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Curt and sign the online guestbook.