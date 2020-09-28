Gertrude P. Hanna, 104, formerly of Watford City, died on April 3, 2020, in Bismarck. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Watford City. Inurnment of cremains will be in the Schafer Cemetery, Watford City, Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is caring for the family. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Face masks are recommended.

Please visit www.fulkersons.com to view the livestream service and for the complete obituary.