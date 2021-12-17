To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bud was a former neighbor in Washington DC and a long time friend. I met him when I moved in 3 doors down from him in Washington DC, shortly before his wife, Kay, died from cancer. We became fast friends, and he was friends also with my brother and sister in law until he passed. He was fun, funny, smart and kind and generous. We will always remember him and his love of life, and miss him. We are grateful for many wonderful memories of happy shared times.
Debbie Reed
January 8, 2022
Bud was a truly amazing man with a generous heart and kind nature. He always had a funny story to share and was a joy to know. It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to have him as part of our family and we will forever remember Bud at Lakewood Landing. Our deepest sympathies to his family.