Aaron Johnson
Aaron "Bud" Johnson, 93, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, at a local care center. A memorial service will be held at a later date in May 2022.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Bud was a former neighbor in Washington DC and a long time friend. I met him when I moved in 3 doors down from him in Washington DC, shortly before his wife, Kay, died from cancer. We became fast friends, and he was friends also with my brother and sister in law until he passed. He was fun, funny, smart and kind and generous. We will always remember him and his love of life, and miss him. We are grateful for many wonderful memories of happy shared times.
Debbie Reed
January 8, 2022
Bud was a truly amazing man with a generous heart and kind nature. He always had a funny story to share and was a joy to know. It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to have him as part of our family and we will forever remember Bud at Lakewood Landing. Our deepest sympathies to his family.
Diane Miller
December 17, 2021
