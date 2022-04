Adeline Krueger, 94, passed away June 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Interment will be in Kulm at a later date.

