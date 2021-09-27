Adrienne "Promise" McAdoo

Adrienne "Promise" Long Soldier McAdoo (Yellow Medicine Woman), 40, of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Twin Buttes Memorial Hall, Twin Buttes, N.D. with burial to follow at Little Owl Cemetery, Twin Buttes.

Promise was born on December 18, 1980 in Bismarck to Lorna Four Dance and Charles Long Soldier. She was raised by her grandma in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1999.

Promise married Dion American Horse in 1999 and they made their home in Cannon Ball, N.D. From this union, Latrell and Daveon were born. Years later, Promise moved back to Bismarck and worked many years at the Bingo Hall and a few hotels. Her baby, Kaysha was then born. Promise loved her children more than anything.

Promise married Cole Elliott McAdoo and together they started their own bully breeding business, McBullies. Her dogs were just like her kids, she loved them all and devoted all of her time to caring for them.

Promise is survived by her husband, Cole of Bismarck; her children, Latrell American Horse, Daveon American Horse and Kaijah Murray, all of Bismarck; and her sister, Sunshine Takes Horse.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorna; her grandparents, Lois Little Owl and Elmer LaRoche; and several grandmas and grandpas.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.