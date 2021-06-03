Agatha Volk

Agatha Volk, 85 of Bismarck, formerly of Selz, died Tuesday June 1, 2021 at the St. Gabriel's Community Care Center in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Harvey.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home of Harvey. Rosary will be Friday at the Hertz Funeral Home at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery of Harvey.

Agatha, known as "Aggie," was born April 8, 1936 to John Miller and Catherine Miller (Fischer) in Orrin where she attended school and was raised on the family farm.

Aggie's loving family includes: her husband of 63 years, Leo Volk, Bismarck; children Kenneth (Deborah) Volk, Minot, Deborah Hauff, Bismarck and Judy Volk (Tracy Stein), Bismarck; grandchildren, Megan (Jordan) Ross, Surrey, Kathryn Volk, Cincinnati, Ohio, Michelle Hauff, Bismarck, Steven Hauff, Drake; great-grandchildren Archer Ross, Coralie Ross, and Jude Ross; brother-in-law, Daniel Volk, sister-in-law, Helen Volk, brother-in-law, Anton (Sally) Volk, brother-in-law, Leonard Gisi and sister-in-law, Gloria Miller; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Aggie was predeceased by: her parents; siblings, Barbara (Daniel) Deck, Aloysius Miller, Constantine Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Kathleen Gisi, and Clifford Miller; sister-in-law, Alice Volk, brother-in-law, Leonard (Marie) Volk, sister-in-law, Mary Hager (George).