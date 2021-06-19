Agnes Dockter

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Agnes C. Dockter passed away on June 17, 2021, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center at the age of 96.

Agnes was born on Aug. 5, 1924, on a farm 9 miles south of Tuttle, the tenth child to Pete and Maryann (Goldade) Malsam. In 1932 she moved with her family to Driscoll, and attended the Clear Lake Rural School through eighth grade.

When her folks retired and moved to Driscoll, she stayed on the farm with her brother Joe until 1952. She then moved to Bismarck and graduated from Capital Commercial College. She worked 12 years as an accountant for QB & R Automobile Wholesale Store.

On June 2, 1966, she married Harry Dockter at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck. They lived on the family farm 12 miles north of Zeeland. Agnes and Harry were members of St. John's and later St. Andrew's of Zeeland. She was continually active in her church, teaching CCD for 13 years and the Altar Society president for three years. In 1990 they sold the farm and moved to Bismarck to retire. She returned to St. Mary's Catholic Church and continued to be active in the church by helping Harry with making wooden crosses for baptismal gifts and volunteering on Thursday mornings to put bulletins together. She was a devoted Christion who always put God and Family first in her life.

In 1969 her life was blessed when her daughter, the love of her life, Mary Katherine was born. She devoted her life to caring for her daughter who was born with Cystic Fibrosis. She diligently cared for her by doing treatments, giving medication and spending countless hours by Mary's side at doctor appointments and during hospital stays. She was an amazing mother to Mary.

Agnes provided knowledge, support and encouragement to parents of children newly diagnosed with CF. She was an active member of the Cystic Fibrosis Association on North Dakota for several years and was on the Board of Directors for many years as well. In October of 1995 she was awarded the "Someone Special Volunteer Award" for her dedicated service to the association.

Agnes enjoyed life with her large family of seven brothers and four sisters, there were many happy times together. She loved dancing and being with her many friends. Once a friend, always a friend. She continued to keep in touch with many of her friends from grade school.

Agnes loved her Family and Friends with her whole heart and cherished each one of them. She had an amazing smile that would brighten everyone's day. She was fun loving and witty. She would make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter and your life a little better. Her loving bright smile and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and especially visiting and laughing with family, friends and the all the wonderful staff from Missouri Slope whom she had come to love and whom had come to love her.

Agnes was a huge George Strait fan and one of her favorite songs was "Carrying Your Love With Me" and that is what everyone that loved her will continue to do in their hearts.

Agnes is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mary Katherine and her fiancé Thomas Schonert; her treasured grandchild Dalton Michael Allen Dockter; her sister Ann Meland and sisters-in-law Mary (Joe) Malsam , Laverna (Clifton) Kaseman, and the entire Schonert family along with countless nieces, nephews and other family and friends who were blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry; sons Michael Joseph and Mark Allen Dockter; her parents; her brothers, Wendelin, Anton, Peter Jr, Ned, Walter, John and Joe; and her sisters, Helen, Mae and Grace, several brothers and sisters-in-laws and her niece, Lois Janke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota, 107 W Main Ave #150, Bismarck ND 58501. Donations can be made online at www.cfand.org/take-action .

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Services and St. Alexius Hospice care for their loving care and support in her final days. A special thanks to Dawn, Mom's Hospice nurse for the care, compassion and support not only to Mom but to our whole family. We also would like to thank Mom's niece Donna and Tom's Mom, Pat for always being there for Mom in a time of need when we could not be there for her. Thanks to Cousin Wanda and Cousin Courtney for sitting by Mary's side during Mom's journey to heaven. We will forever be grateful!

