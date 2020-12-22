Menu
Alan Abbey
FUNERAL HOME
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND

Alan Abbey

Alan Lee Abbey, 79, of Beulah, left this world to be in a better place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Graafsgard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m. Masks are required at both the funeral and the church and the visitation at the funeral home.

Alan was born in Beulah to Oran and Alice (Herman) Abbey on Sept. 25, 1941, the youngest of nine children. He married Janice (Jan) Welk at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beulah on April 25, 1964. The couple had three children, Alana, Greg and Alicia.

In Alan's work life he managed the Sheep Shed roller rink, was employed with two service stations, worked road construction and began his career at Knife River Coal. Here he started out cleaning cars and eventually became the mine superintendent. He was employed with Knife River Coal for 37 years.

Alan was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Jaycees, the Beulah Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph's Choir since high school.

Alan is survived by his wife, Jan of Beulah; his children, Alana (special friend, Bill Schlegel) of Bismarck, Greg (Norine) of Jamestown, and Alicia (Shane) Aleshire of Mandan; his grandchildren, Cody Erstad, Abbi (Marcus) Crofoot, Mikki (Jacob) Gathman, and Teagan, Emma, Beckett and Piper Aleshire; step granddaughter, Savannah Christl; two sisters, June Dolce of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Colleen Flemmer of Stevensville, Mont.; one brother-in-law, Don Wetzel of Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Oran; his in-laws, David and Pearl Welk; four sisters, Lois (Loren) Lang, Marilyn (Arvid) Gustafson, Lenore Wetzel, and Donna (Stan) Stasel; two brothers, Gale (Lorraine) Abbey and Jim (Joyce) Abbey; one brother-in-law, Jerry Welk; and two nephews, Mike Dolce Jr. and Scott Stasel.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
115 3rd St. NE, Beulah, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
Very sad to hear of Alan´s passing. My father and I both worked at Knife River and knew him to be a good person as well as a very capable manager. His boyish laugh is what I remember the most. My heartfelt condolences to the family
Don Ondrasek
January 8, 2021
