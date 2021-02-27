Alan Fetch

Alan M. Fetch, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Bismarck, in 1953 to Willie and Nancy Fetch, he graduated from Bismarck High in 1971 and in November 1973 married the love of his life, Joy. With Al's distinct voice and magnetic personality, it's not surprising the success he had in radio. After attending Brown Institute of Broadcasting he began his 25-year career starting as an on air personality, moving into sales, management, and eventually ownership.

At 44 Al was lucky enough to retire from corporate life and began enjoying the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and water skiing, and obtained his fixed wing and helicopter pilot's licenses.

Al is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years; his children Kristy (Bryan) Carothers, Spartanburg, S.C.; Keif Fetch and Sarah (Adam) Zielachowski, both of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Coby, Connor, Makenzy, Makenna, Brayden, Macy, Liam and Ryder. Siblings include Deb (Bob) Dolajak, Jim (Lori) Fetch, Cindy (Wade) Anderson, Kelly Fetch, Lori (Tony) Turitto and Conni (Kevin) Allmaras, all from North Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 28. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Al's name to Tidewell Hospice for the Port Charlotte Hospice House. Send checks to: Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Building, Sarasota, FL 34238.