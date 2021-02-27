Menu
Alan Fetch
FUNERAL HOME
Charlotte Memorial
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL

Alan Fetch

Alan M. Fetch, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Bismarck, in 1953 to Willie and Nancy Fetch, he graduated from Bismarck High in 1971 and in November 1973 married the love of his life, Joy. With Al's distinct voice and magnetic personality, it's not surprising the success he had in radio. After attending Brown Institute of Broadcasting he began his 25-year career starting as an on air personality, moving into sales, management, and eventually ownership.

At 44 Al was lucky enough to retire from corporate life and began enjoying the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and water skiing, and obtained his fixed wing and helicopter pilot's licenses.

Al is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years; his children Kristy (Bryan) Carothers, Spartanburg, S.C.; Keif Fetch and Sarah (Adam) Zielachowski, both of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Coby, Connor, Makenzy, Makenna, Brayden, Macy, Liam and Ryder. Siblings include Deb (Bob) Dolajak, Jim (Lori) Fetch, Cindy (Wade) Anderson, Kelly Fetch, Lori (Tony) Turitto and Conni (Kevin) Allmaras, all from North Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 28. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Al's name to Tidewell Hospice for the Port Charlotte Hospice House. Send checks to: Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Building, Sarasota, FL 34238.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Service
1:30p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Port Charlotte, FL
Charlotte Memorial
Al was in my 6th grade class at Grimsrud Elementry School. I really enjoyed Al as a student. He was part of a class that really wanted to learn and explore. I am very sad to learn of his passing. He will be missed.
Jon Person
March 2, 2021
Our Motor Home mentor who shared his love of travel, his knowledge of motor coaches willingly and never judged the rookie messes of our first year in a Motor Home. Al guided me home on the drive away from the dealership and turned all of my ignorance into knowledge. When we joked his laugh was contagious. We will miss him immensely. Everyone should have a friend like Al!
Carl and Jennifer Fischer
February 28, 2021
Very sad to hear. Al and I had alot of fun in our junior high and high school days. Lost touch over the years but never forgot about the good times. Condolences to the family.
Dave Sande
February 27, 2021
Dear Joy, So sad to hear the news of Al's passing. We are thinking of you with prayer.
Joe & Sue Preece
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. What a great family! I had many of the siblings as students. May God give you comfort and peace.
Sharon (Fogderud ) Sonneson
February 27, 2021
