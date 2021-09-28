Alan Schale

Alan Schale, 85, Harvey, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the St. Aloisius Hospital in Harvey. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at New Life On Main Church, Harvey. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a public prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.

Alan was born Aug. 19, 1936 in Harvey. He was the son of Ervin and Freida (Schimke) Schale. Alan grew up in Harvey and graduated from Harvey High School in 1955. He continued to farm after graduation and his love of farming remained throughout his entire life.

Alan and Lois were united in marriage July 3, 1956 in Harvey. They lived on a farm in Pony Gulch Township south of Harvey. They moved into Harvey in 1967. They had four children, Vicki, Jeff, Kim and Wendy.

Below is a post his granddaughter authored shortly after hearing that grandpa is no longer with us.

"Grandpa Al peacefully transitioned last night in the early hours. I'm thankful my mother was with him as he passed.

He was such a wonderful man. He loved the Lord, his family, friends, farming, church and singing. He had the most beautiful baritone singing voice and I grew up in awe of his talents. Singing and church is central to my memories of him. When we were little kids he always had us sing 'a number' in church while we visited and I'm sure was so proud. He was hard when he needed to be but gentle most of the time. As his granddaughter I only saw the gentle parts.

He worked incredibly hard. His father passed when he was 8 and he and the older children helped great-grandma on the farm. He may have not been able to get out in the fields these last years like the rest of the crew but you can bet he was out driving around in his pickup and providing direction every single day.

He loved my grandma very much and I remember him often telling the story of the two of them busting into her parents' room when they were sleeping to ask their permission to marry her. He was a Mennonite and German and she was a Lutheran and Norwegian. Can you imagine the scandal?!

He loved to hunt and fish and was able to continue to do so in his last years. He had traveled to Costa Rica to fish and out west to hunt on many trips. In fact, my grandma purchased herself a new dining set while he was on one of his trips because well….if he could spend the money, so could she. He spent a lot of time on Lake Sakakawea, taking his family and friends out fishing. Some of my brother's favorite childhood memories are fishing with grandpa on the big lake during the summer.

Grandpa was a vivid storyteller and had a great sense of humor. I look forward to hearing some of yours as we gather to celebrate his life.

Please do not feel sorry, he will be dearly missed but we will celebrate his life knowing he is with his savior."

In addition to Addie's post, we want to share a few things about Dad. He was a great leader and encourager. By example, he taught us the virtues of honesty, integrity, and excellence; as well as the importance of serving others through benevolence and civic responsibility. In return, this community has always been so supportive whether it be bringing meals or parts to his pickup because of his mobility, calling to check on him, or to give him updates on rain reports. Your visits along the roadside during his crop tours brought him a lot of joy.

Although his family is very grateful for the life we shared, we are thankful he is now walking with Jesus and his wife Lois Schale, son Jeff Schale, parents Ervin and Freida Schale, brother Denny Schale, and sister Judy Bushnell.

Alan's legacy will be cherished by his three daughters, Vicki Peterson of West Fargo, Kim and Leslie "Porky" Moen of Harvey, Wendy Schale of Fargo; four grandchildren, Addie Sholl, Andrew Sholl, Matthew Sholl and Henry Schale, one great-grandchild Jacob Wesley, all of Fargo and a sister Susan Schale.

