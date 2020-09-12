Albert Ackerman

Albert Ackerman, 98, of Wishek, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center, Wishek. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Faith Community Church, Wishek. A livestream of Albert's funeral service will be available on the Faith Community Church of Wishek Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will take place at the Wishek City Cemetery, Wishek.

Albert Walter Ackerman was born Oct. 2, 1921, to Fred and Emma (Sayler) Ackerman on the family farm northwest of Wishek, which was where his grandparents homesteaded. Albert attended country school thru the eighth grade, he then went on to graduate from Wishek High School in 1940. He went to work farming with his dad and brother Erwin until he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1945. He served in the Pacific Theatre and received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1946 when he then returned to the family farm. Albert was confirmed as a member of Johannesthal Reformed Church, northwest of Wishek and later became a member of St. John Congregational Church in Wishek to what is now Faith Community Church. Albert served on the church board and several committees through the years.

Albert married Luella Ulmer Oct. 28, 1954 in Wishek. They settled on the family farm where they raised their five children: Alice, Ruby, Daniel, Paul and Waldo. Albert and Luella farmed for many years eventually passing the farm down to their son Paul. Albert then assisted Paul in the farming operation for many years into his retirement. They moved into the Wishek Assisted Living Center in 2011.

Albert's greatest passion in life was farming. He enjoyed spending time visiting with his family, relatives, friends and neighbors and going for drives in the country. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids giving them four-wheeler rides and teaching them how to drive the pickup.

Albert is survived by his wife Luella of 65 years; children, Ruby Ackerman, Fargo; and Waldo (Susan) Ackerman, Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Kenneth, Amber and Emma Ackerman; son-in-law, Jerry (Liz) Sand, Plattsmouth, Nev.; sister-in-laws, Verna Bader, DeNora Hoff, Deloris Ulmer, Marline (Ora) Brintnall, Norma Ulmer and Mabel Ulmer (John Baumgartner).

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Alice Sand, sons Daniel, Paul and George (stillborn) and his brother Erwin Ackerman.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.