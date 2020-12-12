Albonis Ternes Jr.

Albonis "Barney" Ternes Jr., 82, Mandan, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at a local care center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday with a vigil/rosary service beginning at 5 p.m. at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan. Visitation continues at 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at DaWise-Perry. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Barney was born Sept. 9, 1938 at Flasher to Albonis Sr. and Ann (Kuntz) Ternes. He was raised and educated in Shields and St. Gertrude's Catholic School. He drove truck for many years until retiring. He married Delores Schafer, on Oct. 1, 1957, at St. Lawrence Church, in Flasher and together had four children. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Karen (Kelly) Gerjets, Ala., and Laurie (Mark) Bryant, New Leipzig; four sisters, Dorthea (Melvin) Wiest, S.D., Deloris (Marvin) Tischmak, Bismarck, Linda "Lynn" Ternes (Allen Wolf), Bismarck, and Shirley Doll, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, and nephews, including special nephew, Shawn Lundstad.

Barney was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two children, Rhonda Ternes and Kevin Ternes; sister, Adeline Lundstad; and brother, Tom Ternes.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.