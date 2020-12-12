Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albonis Ternes Jr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Albonis Ternes Jr.

Albonis "Barney" Ternes Jr., 82, Mandan, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at a local care center. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday with a vigil/rosary service beginning at 5 p.m. at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan. Visitation continues at 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at DaWise-Perry. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Barney was born Sept. 9, 1938 at Flasher to Albonis Sr. and Ann (Kuntz) Ternes. He was raised and educated in Shields and St. Gertrude's Catholic School. He drove truck for many years until retiring. He married Delores Schafer, on Oct. 1, 1957, at St. Lawrence Church, in Flasher and together had four children. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Karen (Kelly) Gerjets, Ala., and Laurie (Mark) Bryant, New Leipzig; four sisters, Dorthea (Melvin) Wiest, S.D., Deloris (Marvin) Tischmak, Bismarck, Linda "Lynn" Ternes (Allen Wolf), Bismarck, and Shirley Doll, Texas; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, and nephews, including special nephew, Shawn Lundstad.

Barney was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two children, Rhonda Ternes and Kevin Ternes; sister, Adeline Lundstad; and brother, Tom Ternes.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Dec
13
Rosary
5:00p.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Dec
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sympathy to the Family. RIP Barney.
Dave & Rose Dirk
December 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Barney played many card games with my Dad. When my Dad died he put they score sheet in this coffin. Hopefully they can play cards up there. RIP Barney
Mike and Karen Riedinger
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results