Alex Muggli

Funeral Mass for Alexander (Alex) J. Muggli, age 102, of Bismarck, formerly of Glen Ullin, will be held 11 a.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glen Ullin with Father Boniface Muggli celebrating. Burial will take place in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Military honors will be presented by VFW Post #707 and American Legion Post #40 Honor Guard, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home in Glen Ullin.

To view the livestream of Alex's funeral Mass please go to Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 8.

Alex passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at. St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck.

Alexander Joseph was born Nov. 9, 1917 in Glen Ullin, the son of Lucas and Mary (Theisen) Muggli. Growing up he attended Sacred Heart grade school, later graduating from Glen Ullin High School in 1936. Prior to graduating high school he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Alex continued his education at NDSU in Fargo and ND State College of Science in Wahpeton. In 1941, he went to work for KGCU radio station (now KLXX 1270 AM) in Mandan, as chief engineer. On Sept. 26, 1942, Alex joined the U.S. Navy during World War II and served at Treasure Island, California, and Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, as an electronics instructor. He reached the rank of Chief Electronic Technician's Mate and was honorably discharged Feb. 2, 1946, at Great Lakes, Illinois. Following his service, he returned to Glen Ullin and was a surveyor for the Bureau of Reclamation for two years on the Heart Butte Dam project. Alex married Alice Jane Fischer on May 1, 1948 and their marriage was blessed with four children, David, Diane, Shirley and Sheila. Alex worked for the Glen Ullin Roller Mills from 1948-79 eventually serving as the manager. He also served on the Board of Directors for Marian Manor Healthcare Center in Glen Ullin from 1963-2018. He was 100 years old at the time of his resignation from the Board.

Alex enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He took his cards very seriously and was very competitive. Alex and Alice loved to travel and made many trips throughout the United States. They also loved to drive in the country and check on the progress of the crops. Every year he would plant a garden and usually had a big harvest, which Alice would can. He was an amateur radio operator his whole life and a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League for over 80 years. During that time he talked to most of the countries in the world. He had friends in many countries that he would stay in contact with, and he even talked to the space shuttle. Alex liked to keep up with technology and enjoyed "Facetiming" with his children, watching videocam feeds, and playing video games on his tablet.

Alex is survived by his wife, Alice; son, David (Karen) Muggli of Bismarck; daughters, Diane (Tom) Conklin of Douglas, Shirley (Steve) Haider of Mandan, Sheila (Mike) Finneseth of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; grandchildren, Lisa (Brad) Johnson, Scott M. Muggli, Ryan (Marci) Conklin, Cara (Marty) Melland, Katie (Andy) Wirt, Allison (Nick) Thomes, Lee Haider, Derek (Erica) Finneseth, Matt (McKenzie) Finneseth, and Bryan Finneseth; great-grandchildren, Eli and Ella Johnson, Carson, Ava and Brooklyn Muggli, Logan and Hailee Conklin, Devon Crawford and Colton and Kinsley Melland, and Lute and Finley Wirt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Mary Muggli; and all his siblings, Secunda, Marcus, Lawrence, Renilda, Alphonse, Otto, Fridolin, Viola, Adella, and Dolores.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Marian Manor Healthcare Center in Glen Ullin.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.