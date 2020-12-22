Alexander Daniel Engelhardt

Our kind, gentle, passionate soul of Alexander Daniel Engelhardt went to his eternal home on the 17th day of December 2020. Alex was born on Feb. 6, 1985, the third son to Kyle and Jacinta (Reis) Engelhardt. Alexander was a father, a brother, a son, a grandson, an uncle, and a friend. He took thrill in things that would bring an adrenaline rush; fast cars, fast motorcycles, and life experiences that would mentally strengthen him. You could often hear him coming from a mile away and recognize him from his contagious, bright smile. Alexander always had a hug to offer along with positive words. He loved his brothers and sometimes that feeling was hard to see amidst their strong competitive spirits. He spoke freely about his relationship with the Lord and openly about his struggles. He was strong. So, so, strong. His physical strength was unmatched and usually accompanied by a helping hand. He was always willing and ready to help anyone. His self-discipline carried over in many aspects of his life, from sports to health and fitness to work. Alexander was an experienced concrete craftsman and worked from a young age until present, doing the concrete work for J & K Grain Bin Sales & Construction.

Alexander's kind spirit was recognized by any child he came in contact with. He would gravitate towards them so naturally. His nurturing nature came out so prominently when he was in the company of children. His love for children was put into action when he stepped in to help care for and love Summer, Ashton's sister, as his own. He was a protector. Alexander had a relentless, competitive, fearlessness about him and instilled these qualities in his son Ashton, at a young age.

We find comfort in the promise that Alexander knew the Lord Jesus, accepted HIS promises, and would speak boldly about his faith. We find peace in knowing that Alexander no longer has to struggle with his addiction. He can now fully and peacefully rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

Behind, Alexander leaves his parents, Kyle and Jacinta Engelhardt, three brothers; Jeremy (Leah), Kyle and sister-in-law Krisi, Jordan, and only sister Katrina, Summer Counts and maternal grandmother Lorraine Reis. Treasured nieces and nephews are Keisha, Hatti, Jada, Blake and Kaliana along with the one who will carry on his legacy, his son, Ashton Lee Engelhardt.

Alexander was met in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, John and Sharon Engelhardt, his maternal grandfather, Sebastian Reis, and his Favorite Beloved Auntie, Joan A. Daigle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be given to Blessed Builders Ministry, 376 Lunar Lane, Bismarck, ND 58503, which is a nonprofit organization that has opened two men's sober living homes in Bismarck. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.