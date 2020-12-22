Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexander Engelhardt
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020

Alexander Daniel Engelhardt

Our kind, gentle, passionate soul of Alexander Daniel Engelhardt went to his eternal home on the 17th day of December 2020. Alex was born on Feb. 6, 1985, the third son to Kyle and Jacinta (Reis) Engelhardt. Alexander was a father, a brother, a son, a grandson, an uncle, and a friend. He took thrill in things that would bring an adrenaline rush; fast cars, fast motorcycles, and life experiences that would mentally strengthen him. You could often hear him coming from a mile away and recognize him from his contagious, bright smile. Alexander always had a hug to offer along with positive words. He loved his brothers and sometimes that feeling was hard to see amidst their strong competitive spirits. He spoke freely about his relationship with the Lord and openly about his struggles. He was strong. So, so, strong. His physical strength was unmatched and usually accompanied by a helping hand. He was always willing and ready to help anyone. His self-discipline carried over in many aspects of his life, from sports to health and fitness to work. Alexander was an experienced concrete craftsman and worked from a young age until present, doing the concrete work for J & K Grain Bin Sales & Construction.

Alexander's kind spirit was recognized by any child he came in contact with. He would gravitate towards them so naturally. His nurturing nature came out so prominently when he was in the company of children. His love for children was put into action when he stepped in to help care for and love Summer, Ashton's sister, as his own. He was a protector. Alexander had a relentless, competitive, fearlessness about him and instilled these qualities in his son Ashton, at a young age.

We find comfort in the promise that Alexander knew the Lord Jesus, accepted HIS promises, and would speak boldly about his faith. We find peace in knowing that Alexander no longer has to struggle with his addiction. He can now fully and peacefully rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

Behind, Alexander leaves his parents, Kyle and Jacinta Engelhardt, three brothers; Jeremy (Leah), Kyle and sister-in-law Krisi, Jordan, and only sister Katrina, Summer Counts and maternal grandmother Lorraine Reis. Treasured nieces and nephews are Keisha, Hatti, Jada, Blake and Kaliana along with the one who will carry on his legacy, his son, Ashton Lee Engelhardt.

Alexander was met in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, John and Sharon Engelhardt, his maternal grandfather, Sebastian Reis, and his Favorite Beloved Auntie, Joan A. Daigle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be given to Blessed Builders Ministry, 376 Lunar Lane, Bismarck, ND 58503, which is a nonprofit organization that has opened two men's sober living homes in Bismarck. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
The pain I experience ever since I found out is so hard Alex I love you so much man u were everything to me I know ur resting easy I love u man
Marc young
March 25, 2021
I knew Alex through our work in Free thru recovery. THat and he let my son live with him for a short period of time. Alex never hesitated to smile, share his enthusiasm or help another. I don't recall a time when I didn't see him without a smile.. Rest Easy Alex. We got it from here.
Carl
December 26, 2020
To the family of Alex, we are very sorry to hear about Alex's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Memories of his wonderful smile will live forever. Please stay strong. Love, Alice Lippert and John Facada Family
Alice Lippert
Family
December 24, 2020
J&K. So sorry for your loss. prayers sent. Calvin leno
Calvin leno
December 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss, but find comfort knowing he is close to our Heavenly Father, and at peace in Heaven! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences! May the Lord be with you all! Love, The Zimney´s
Tony Zimney
December 24, 2020
Although I had never met your son, I understand the pain of losing someone so young and loved. Please know that you are not alone in your journey through grief during the holidays and know that others are praying for Alex and your family. May loving memories of him give you comfort at this most difficult time.
Cindy Leingang
December 23, 2020
I express my deepest sympathy for your loss. Alex and I spoke regularly about our Spirituality, about how he continuously helped others in time of need and he always talked about his son. I was very fortunate to get to know Alex and I greatly appreciated the time we spent together.
Perry Smith
December 23, 2020
My heart breaks for your family , Alex is a true loss . My family knows he gave his life to Jesus and was honestly trying ... we are grateful to have known him and your family , and of course because of Ashton . Praying for peace for all of u and thinking of you all , especially you Ashton .
Colette Shae
December 23, 2020
I remember Alex fondly from our youth. He was always full of good laughs. I'm so sorry for your loss.
David Herrmann
December 22, 2020
Rip bro you was a great guy, friend will be missed dearly..you gave me a great outlook on how people are around this town and our memories I'll never forget. When we talked last Wednesday you gave me hope to make it through the struggles I was induring and always to keep a positive outlook on life...I will miss u bro truely
Jo Chiles
December 22, 2020
My heart goes out to your family on the loss of Alex. I am sorry for his struggles but am glad he is at peace now with our Heavenly Father. May all your wonderful memories carry you through. Vicki Stevens
Vicki Stevens
December 22, 2020
Thinking of you during this heartbreaking time. Prayers.
Ron and Ardelle Biberdorf
December 22, 2020
Our hearts are heavy for your loss. May God surround you with his comfort and care. We have good memories of Alex when he attended Century Baptist Church.
Dan & Debbie Long
December 22, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss!!! He will be missed!!!!
Gary Emter
December 22, 2020
Jacinta and Kyle, Daron just told me about Alex. Your hearts must be breaking to lose a child! I am so very sorry for your great loss! I know so many years have passed since you lived in LaMoure, but your whole family was very dear to our family. Daron just talked about when you taught CCD, Jacinta. He said he learned a lot from you; even though they behaved so badly. I know your heart won't stop hurting, and you will always miss Alex. I pray that Our Blessed Mother will soften your pain, especially on the hardest of times. Lean on her; let her cradle you close to her heart. She knows how it feels to see a beloved son suffer and die. May God Bless you and keep you near Him. My cell # 701-320-3211, if you find yourself needing to talk any hour, day or night. Mary
Mike and Mary Johnson
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Alex passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God Bless you with many wonderful memories.
Dale and Diane Muske
December 22, 2020
I´m going to miss you buddy
Mike bosch
December 22, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences in the death of Alexander. I had the privilege of having him as a 9th grade student, and I remember having some important conversations. I have wondered about him from time to time over the years. I am rejoicing with you for the certainty of his being with Jesus this Christmas and for eternity. Now may you find peace and comfort in Jesus as you work through your grief. God bless you all.
Steve Aafedt
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results