Alexis Dahl
1995 - 2022
BORN
1995
DIED
2022

Alexis Dahl

Alexis Jo Dahl, 26, of Bismarck passed away on January 4th, 2022.

On December 16th, 1995, Alexis was born in Fargo, ND during a blizzard. Growing up, Alexis always made new friends everywhere she went. She also hated wearing shoes, and you could always catch her barefoot.

As she grew older, she discovered a newfound hobby and love for makeup and hairstyling. She would "borrow" from her mom and create all sorts of fantastic new looks on either herself or her friends. In public, she was always a fashionable person. Still, she was more comfortable wearing a pair of sweats and a hoody indoors, wondering when the food would be ready.

Alexis was never alone; she constantly had someone by her side to hang out or lounge with, and her friends knew she was just a phone call away. Her heart was always open no matter who you were. And she would make sure no one was hungry or cold; her home was open to any friend in need.

Alexis was close to her family, calling no matter the time or hopping over to their house to see what they were doing. As soon as she walked through her parents' door, she would head straight to the kitchen and go grocery shopping with Mom and Dad's help. Alexis loved and was best friends with her two younger sisters. She rarely missed a significant holiday to have a great time and joke around with her loved ones.

In 2021, Alexis was accepted to the nursing program at Bismarck State College and was looking forward to a career in nursing.

Alexis is survived by her parents, Heather and Charles Chase (Bismarck, ND). Her sisters Irelen Chase (Fargo, ND), Samantha Chase (Bismarck, ND); Juanita Dahl, Fargo, Joel (Doreen) Dahl (Leonard, ND), Joyice Chase (Patrick Toepke) (Mandan, ND). And many aunts, uncles, and cousins.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 10, 2022.
Gone. But not forgotten.
Jon Gerald Patneaud
Friend
January 12, 2022
I love Lex like a sister and she was one of the greatest friends a girl could ever ask for. I loved hanging out with her at your house and making memories. My condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. Rest in Paradise our beautiful girl.
Megan Rolie
January 10, 2022
I was Alexis's RA when she was in job corps. She was funny, caring, and made friends easily. Her laugh was contagious. My thoughts and prayers for all of you. Dena
Dena Elberg
Friend
January 10, 2022
