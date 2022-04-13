Menu
Alice M. Kunkel
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
123 10th St S
Fargo, ND

Alice M. Kunkel

FARGO - Alice M. Kunkel, 85, Fargo formerly New Salem, ND, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Catherine South, Fargo, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Alice was born July 19, 1936, in Youngtown, ND, to Richard and Hattie (Kukuk) Kobs. She attended and graduated from New Salem High School. She went to work for Provident Life Insurance Company in Bismarck, ND, before meeting and eventually marrying Reynold Kunkel. They made their home on the family farm in New Salem, where Alice helped farm and raise their daughter, Renelle. Reynold, passed away in 1997. She eventually moved to Fargo in 2001, to be closer to her daughter.

She enjoyed gardening, remodeling their farmhouse as well as country music and reading.

She is survived by her daughter, Renelle, Fargo, ND; sister, Elaine Holle, New Salem, ND; brother, Robert Kobs, Sandy, UT, and Donald Kobs, Menoken, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Dolores Sturn, Ruth Martinez and Erwin Kobs.

A family memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
