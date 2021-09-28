Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Blatter
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Allen Blatter

Allen Blatter, 67, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, due to COVID-19 related complications. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and burial of Allen's ashes will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck, immediately after the service.

Allen was born in Bismarck on Aug. 31, 1954, to Alfred and Darlene (Goll) Blatter. He was raised on a farm in the Wing area until his parents relocated to Bismarck in the early '60s. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1972. In 1982 he married his wife Sandy Bender and they made their home in the Bismarck area. Allen and Sandy enjoyed their life together and were best friends. He was a loving husband who was always practical and hard working.

At a very early age Allen demonstrated a tremendous talent for mechanical work. At 11 years old, his father challenged him to remove and replace a burned up wiring harness of a car and told him he would give him the car if it would run. His father took him to a local junk yard and he removed the harness, labeling every wire and then reinstalled the harness and the car ran. His gift in life was discovered. After high school he went on to work at JC Penney's Auto Shop for six years and then made a career change working on boats and marine engines. To learn this new trade he was mentored by the team at Anderson Marina and had the opportunity to attend factory tech training. After working for several different marinas, he owned and operated his own boat repair shop, Highway Marine, from 1992 to 2009.

Allen was a serious "car guy" and he had a passion for Pontiacs. He knew anything you'd ever want to know about a GTO and more. He would spend his retirement days at his shop working on multiple cars doing restoration, hunting down parts and "saving cars" from the crusher. All the things that he enjoyed. He will be forever remembered as "Mr. GTO."

Allen had a heart for animals and over his adult life had five dogs: Rusty, Zeke, Poncho, Cooper, and currently, Bell. He even softened to cats when he realized they like mice and added three shop cats to his animal kingdom. Allen had a great sense of humor about most anything. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Allen is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandy; brother, Walt (Tammy); sister, Debby (Randy); uncle, Leo (Audrey) Goll; mother-in-law, Arlene Bender; sister-in-law, Linda (Bender) Heger; brother-in law, Tim (Kristi) Bender; six nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles; father-in-law, LeRoy Bender; sister-in-law, Jacquiline (Bender) Rush; and one nephew, Russell Emineth.

To share memories of Allen and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway , Bismarck, ND
Oct
7
Inurnment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am so very sorry to hear of Allen's passing. Always enjoyed talking cars with him. We knew one another from the JCP days auto center on main in Bismarck. He will be missed!
Ken Magstadt
Work
November 18, 2021
Allen will be forever remembered for his wit, humor and incredible knowledge of all things Pontiac. Any times spent with Allen was a memorable experience. He wii be forever missed but not forgotten.
John and Kathy Kwapinski
Friend
October 7, 2021
Hearing Components, Inc
October 6, 2021
All and I have been friends for 57 years. We always had an interest in cars.I will miss him..
Ron Voegele
Friend
October 2, 2021
All and I have been friends for 57 years. We always had an interest in cars. He was always a good friend and will be missed . Your friend RON VOEGELE..
Ron Voegele
Friend
October 2, 2021
I hung around Allen back at Will-Moore. Sandy I want to let you know that I'll be thinking of you during this time of your life without Allen. Prayers going out to you and family.
Gary Semmel
School
October 2, 2021
Dear Sandy, Darrell and I are so sorry to hear about Allen. Please know that we are thinking about you and hoping you will find strength to get through the hard days that follow. Love and prayers Darrell & Joyce
Darrell & Joyce Bauer
October 1, 2021
You have our deepest condolences and sympathies. So sorry for your loss.
Al Thomas
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Allen. We were in school together back in the day. Good guy he´ll be missed
Keith Miller
School
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results