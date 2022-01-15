Allen Gillette

Allen Milton Gillette, 79, passed away at his home Jan. 4, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, on Jan. 30, 1942, to Milton Gillette and Louise Stevens. They separated when Allen was five years old and Milton later married Thelma Underferth. Milton and Thelma raised Allen in Sanish. After the town was flooded to form Lake Sakakawea, the family relocated to New Town. Allen was active in Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout and God and Country awards. In high school he played basketball, golf, and ran track. He was also the bass guitar player and singer for the Blue Blades Band. After his graduation from New Town High School in 1960, he attended Yankton College in South Dakota where he obtained his teaching degree. He rough-necked in the oil fields during his college summers. During his sophomore year of college, he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Leary, who attended Mount Marty College in South Dakota. They were married Aug. 20, 1963, at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. Allen and Jacque then started their teaching careers in various small towns throughout North Dakota. They had three children in less than three years, Carol, Dennis and Linda. Allen returned to college for his master's degree in guidance and counseling from North Dakota State University in 1965. Allen was a high school guidance counselor at Mott High School and then earned an alcohol and drug counselor degree to begin his lifelong devotion for counseling in alcohol and drug treatment centers across the nation. He became the CEO of several treatment centers in North Dakota, Colorado, California, Oregon and Utah. After Allen retired from running treatment centers, they settled in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2001 to be close to their grandsons, Ryan and Eric.

Allen loved to hunt deer and elk, as well as fish for walleye. He planted a garden every year, sharing and canning its bounty. He collected Soo Line railroad memorabilia and studied and practiced the customs of the Lakota Sioux Native Americans. He was proud to participate in many Lakota sweats and a Vision Quest. Allen was also very proud of his 51 years of sobriety.

He is survived by his wife, Jacque, of 58 years, as well as his children, Carol Gillette (Barry Pearson) of White Plains, N.Y., Dennis (Kami) Gillette of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Linda Gillette-Parodi (Pierre Parodi) of Yens, Switzerland. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan (Dana) Gillette of Boise, Idaho, Dr. Eric Gillette of Talihina, Okla., and Andrew and Ava Parodi of Yens, Switzerland; along with two great-grandchildren Hadley and Grayson Gillette of Boise, Idaho.

The family would like to thank his primary care doctor, Dr. Lucy DiMaggio, and the other doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Luke's Cancer Center and St. Luke's Hospice for their exceptional care of Allen.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls, Idaho. The internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting the White Reynolds Funeral Chapel website.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest you donate to the charity of your choice.