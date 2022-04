Allen Henne

Allen Henne of Bismarck passed away April 4, 2022, at the age of 58. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 7 at 2:00 PM at the Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. A prayer service/vigil will be held Wednesday, April 6 at 7:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.