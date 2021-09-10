Menu
Allen Ryberg
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Allen Ryberg

Allen L. Ryberg, 74, Bowbells, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana. A private graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

A Celebration of Al's Life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the Radisson in downtown Bismarck.

Al was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Jamestown to Junius and Eldora (Josephson) Ryberg. He was raised on a farm in rural Sanborn, before moving to a farm by Hurdsfield, where he graduated from high school in 1965. Al was drafted into the Vietnam War and served honorably until 1969. After returning from the war, he took a job as a state trooper for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This job took him to Bowbells where he met and married Tammy Aufforth.

After a few years in Bowbells and Grafton as a state trooper, Al made a career change and moved into the insurance business. He first started working at First National Bank of Bowbells, before eventually going out on his own in 1982 to start Bowbells Insurance Agency. He owned and operated the agency for 25+ years before eventually selling it. In addition to starting A&L truck sales with Lee Hermanson, which they ran until 2020, Al loved to farm and helped several farmers and friends during the spring and fall, until he moved to the veterans' home.

Al was very involved in the community and was most proud of his 50+ year career as a public servant. He held numerous positions throughout his life: Bowbells City councilman, Burke County coroner, Burke County veterans service officer, Burke County commissioner, and served on several state boards and commissions. He was also active in the Bowbells Fire Department and the American Legion.

Allen is survived by his three sons, Greg (Shayla), Portal, Gary, Williston, and JR (Bridget), Watford City; grandchildren, Brook, Mia, Abby and Blake; great-grandchild, Teagan; brothers, Douglas (Gloria) Ryberg, Montgomery, Texas, Loren (Becky) Ryberg, Rock Springs, Wyo.; and Bob Ryberg, Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jon Ryberg.

To share memories of Allen and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Radisson
Bismarck, ND
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
So sorry for your loss of Allen. He will truly be missed. We had some great times at our school reunions, Tampa and Nashville. May God Bless you all at this time.
Joycelynn Pylant
September 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all the families of Allen. Had great times with Allen and Tammy over our past years in bowbells.
Jim and Carol Bohlman family
Friend
September 13, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Allen. As his cousin, we have a lot of nice memories growing up, going out to their farms. I remember his sense of humor.
Lois Jean Harju Cline
Family
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the families
Faye Kline Schmit
September 10, 2021
