Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allyn Hanson

Allyn Hanson

Allyn G. Hanson, a lifelong resident of Bismarck, died recently a month after his 100th birthday.

Allyn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 until 1945. After discharge he enrolled in the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduation in 1949 he began working for the Federal Government in the engineering department from where he retired in 1987. He was a life member of the Elks Club and spent his retirement playing golf, camping, fishing and hunting with a bow and arrow.

He is survived by one sister and several nieces and nephews.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.