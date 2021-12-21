Allyn Hanson

Allyn G. Hanson, a lifelong resident of Bismarck, died recently a month after his 100th birthday.

Allyn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1942 until 1945. After discharge he enrolled in the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduation in 1949 he began working for the Federal Government in the engineering department from where he retired in 1987. He was a life member of the Elks Club and spent his retirement playing golf, camping, fishing and hunting with a bow and arrow.

He is survived by one sister and several nieces and nephews.