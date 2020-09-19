Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alma Allmendinger

Alma Allmendinger

Alma Allmendinger, 91, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck, with Rev. Harkins officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Alma was born May 13, 1929. She attended Dodge School and lived with her parents. After her dad's retirement, they moved to Bismarck. When her father passed away, Alma and her mother moved to Missouri Slope. After her mother's passing, Alma continued living at Missouri Slope. For a short time, she moved to Kennsington and Edgewood Vista, however she returned back to Missouri Slope until her passing.

She is survived by brother, Elmer, Bismarck.

Alma was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine, LaVerne and Lenora; and her parents, Fred and Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, 2425 Hillview Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501.

To share memories of Alma and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.