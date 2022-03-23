Alvin W. Bumann

Alvin W. Bumann, 92, formerly of New Salem, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 25 at Peace Church in New Salem with Rev. Joshua Eddy presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will take place at the Almont Cemetery with full military honors.

