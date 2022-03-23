Menu
Alvin W. Bumann
Alvin W. Bumann

Alvin W. Bumann, 92, formerly of New Salem, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 25 at Peace Church in New Salem with Rev. Joshua Eddy presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will take place at the Almont Cemetery with full military honors.

To read full obituary, sign online guestbook and view the livestream of the funeral service please visit www.buehlerlarson.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.
