Alvin Gross

Alvin Gross, 83, of Napoleon, was called to eternal life Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 after a brave battle against Parkinson's disease. Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon. A livestream of Alvin's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.

Alvin was born June 12, 1937 on his family's farm south of Napoleon, one of four children of Alois and Regina (Schwengler) Gross. He was baptized and confirmed at his home parish of St. Anthony's and served as an altar boy. He attended a rural school in Hills Township through the eighth grade.

Alvin was United in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Carolyn Weigel at St. Anthony's on Sept. 25, 1961. They were married for 59 years. They eventually took over his parents' farm as Alois and Regina moved to Napoleon. When St. Anthony's Church was closed, they joined St. Philip Neri in Napoleon but also frequently attended mass at St. Clare's Church in Burnstad.

Alvin was never more at home than on the farm. He was a tireless worker who showed his dedication by never taking time off, even when feeling ill, except for a brief time for relaxation and Mass on Sundays. He was fortunate to spend his life doing what he loved, and the family had dairy cattle, grew small grains and cut hay. Alvin lived on the same farm for the first 66 years of his life.

Alvin's most loved hobby was playing old-time music on accordion and piano. He regularly practiced playing the German-from-Russia polkas, waltzes and folk tunes and would occasionally play with several other local musicians at bars and dances. He listened to radio broadcasts on Sundays from both KBMR and KSJB without fail and was a discriminating judge of musical talent.

Alvin was an enthusiast for motorsports and classic cars; he could identify domestic makes and models from the '40s through the '70s until vehicles "all started looking the same." Alvin will also be remembered as a dynamic storyteller who had a knack of finding the humorous and uncommon in ordinary daily life.

In 2003, Alvin and Carolyn purchased a home in Napoleon. They had gradually been downsizing and selling their farm equipment prior to that time. He continued to be engaged in agriculture by doing various custom work for several area farmers, primarily for his dear friend Charles Sperle. He also generously participated as an usher at St. Philip Neri, in addition to helping Carolyn with projects such as decorating for the Christmas and Easter seasons. In their later years Alvin and Carolyn took numerous sightseeing bus trips. He was content to let his wife make all the arrangements and only wanted to know where he needed to be and when.

In the summer of 2015, Alvin and Carolyn moved to Bismarck and two years later they moved to an assisted living apartment at St. Gabriel's Community. He then moved to the skilled care nursing home in November 2017. Despite the physical and mental deterioration from his illness, Alvin always maintained a sweet and jovial disposition.

Alvin was consistent and unwavering in his practice of his Catholic faith, and this legacy will remain an important example for his children and grandchildren.

Alvin is survived by his wife Carolyn, Bismarck; their sons Dan (Vicky), Bismarck, Kenny, Beulah and Fr. James, Grand Forks; five grandchildren, Shanna, Faith, Riley, Grace and Jacob; sister, Margie (John) Bitz, Napoleon, and Alvina Campbell, Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James (Pat) Gross.

