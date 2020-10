Alvin Rasch

Alvin Christian Rasch, 92, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Marian Manor, Glen Ullin. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.