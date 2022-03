Alvina Broste, 87, Bismarck, passed away March 3, 2021, at Edgewood on Dominion, Bismarck.

A family celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton, with Rev. Paul Schauer officiating. The service may be viewed via the Sunne Lutheran Church Facebook page.

