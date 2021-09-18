Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvina Rohrich
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St.
Wishek, ND

Alvina Rohrich

Alvina Rohrich, 89, of Linton, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Visitation will held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Linton. A Livestream of Alvina's Prayer Service and Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
ND
Sep
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.