Alvina Rohrich

Alvina Rohrich, 89, of Linton, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, at the Linton Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Visitation will held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Linton. A Livestream of Alvina's Prayer Service and Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangements.