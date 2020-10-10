Alwine Vetter

Alwine Vetter, age 88, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.

Viewing: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck.

Burial: following Mass at approximately 12:30 p.m. in St. Anthony's Cemetery in Linton. Please follow social distancing guidelines and protect each other by wearing a mask.

She was born to Eva (Dockter) and August Gienger in Neudorf, Odessa, Ukraine, Russia on Feb. 29, 1932. Her family migrated to Germany and then in 1959, they moved to Bismarck.

She married Elias Vetter in Linton on Nov. 29, 1969; they adopted Caroline in 1974. Moving to Underwood in 1978, they remained there until moving to Bismarck in 2007. She had a green thumb, a golden spoon ("Kochlöffel"), a silver needle, and a beautiful heart. She was Eli's "fishing buddy."

Alwine is survived by her husband; daughter, son-in-law, Tony Kozojed; grandchildren, Anton and Claire Alwine; sisters, Emma Boehm, Lilli (Melvin) Wohl, and Eva Heyne; sisters-in-law, Johanna Vetter, Isabelle (Valentine) Vetter, MaryElla Vetter, and Tillie Vetter; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, August (Alenda), Kathe (Emanuel) Loebs, Otto, Jacob, and Adam; Eddy Boehm and Marvin Heyne and many additional brothers- and sisters-in-law.