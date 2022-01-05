Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Amanda Koenig
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Amanda Koenig

Amanda Koenig, 85, of Mandan, passed away January 2, 2022 at Sunset Drive a Prospera Community, Mandan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, ND with Pastor Phil Leer as officiant. Inurnment will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Amanda's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
