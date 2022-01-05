Amanda Koenig

Amanda Koenig, 85, of Mandan, passed away January 2, 2022 at Sunset Drive a Prospera Community, Mandan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, ND with Pastor Phil Leer as officiant. Inurnment will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

