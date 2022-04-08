Amanda Lee Seidler

GARRISON - Amanda Lee Seidler, 83, Garrison, born on January 6, 1939, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with her three loving daughters by her side. During her most recent hospital stay Amanda courageously requested her daughters blessing and understanding of no more doctors and hospitals and wanted to go on hospice. Her three daughters brought her home to Garrison to enjoy her last days with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving late husband, Homer, her parents Margaret & Andrew Krueger, brother John Krueger, brother-in-law Ron Stammen, nephew, Larry Stammen, and son-in law-Larry Kerzman. Her detailed explanation brought her daughters so much peace.

Blessings to Amanda's siblings: Shirley Stammen, Patty (Wayne) Koster, Kenny (Kathie) Krueger who continuously surrounded the family with love and support through the journey.

Amanda was born and raised in the Garrison, ND surrounding area. For many years she was the Activities Director at the Garrison Nursing Home and later volunteer. She was also involved in many activities at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

To say that her family and friends will miss her greatly is an understatement. Amanda leaves behind three loving daughters: Cindy Kerzman, Wolf Creek, ND, Bonnie (Todd) Banek, Monticello, MN and Sherrie (Ted) Appel, The Villages, FL; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; siblings: Shirley Stammen, Patty (Wayne) Koster, Kenny (Kathie) Krueger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, in her final wishes, there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a hard-working, loving mother, loyal, unselfish friend. Burial will be held at the Garrison City Cemetery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please donate to CHI Hospice, Garrison Camp of the Cross, Garrison Fire and Ambulance Crew and St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor's choice.