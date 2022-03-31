Amber Archuletta

BROOKLYN PARK, MN - Amber Archuletta, age 30, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Amber Rose Archuletta was born on January 22, 1992, in Sacramento, CA to David Felix Archuletta Sr. and Shelly Bonita Schlossnagle. Amber and her family moved to North Dakota in 2002, where she attended and graduated school from Fessenden-Bowdon School District. She then went on to attend Bismarck State and Sanford Nursing College to become a Registered Nurse. She loved taking care of people and worked at both Sanford Health and Prairie Care.

Amber had a love for animals and had many different kinds of pets over the years. She also like to travel and explore new areas.

She will be dearly missed by her mother, Shelly Schlossnagle and father, David Archuletta Sr.; brother, David Archuletta Jr.; nephew, Gavin Lee Archuletta; aunts, Lenore Forsman, Beverly Acree, Sheila Larsen, Leora Johnson; uncles, Johnnie Williamson, Larry Larsen; and cousins, Trent and Trevor Larsen.

Amber is preceded in death by her grandparents; Louis and Judy Schlossnagle; Mary Johnson and David D. Archuletta.

Her visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2:00-3:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM all at Bowdon Church of God, Bowdon, ND.

On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.