Amijean Campbell

Amijean "Jeani" Campbell, 77 of Mandan, passed away Dec. 9, 2021 with family by her side.

Per Jeani's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Her final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Jeani will be deeply missed by her son, Kip Campbell; daughter, Vovi (Dean) Wetzel; grandchildren, Jeff Fetch, Jamee Fetch, Brett Wetzel, Sadie Wetzel, and Jake Wetzel; great-grandchildren, Tejah, Brynlee and Aiden; brother, Calvin (Tonya) Gramm, along with extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Frances Gramm and sister, Geraldine Morris.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)