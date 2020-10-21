Amy Guthmiller

Amy "Patty" Guthmiller, 77, of Mandan, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Oct. 16, 2020 at Sunset Drive Prospera, Mandan.

Amy was born June 10, 1943 the daughter of Rev. Sigurd and Amy (Yahr) Urberg in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. She grew up in a few different towns in Wisconsin and Minnesota, graduating from high school in Mahnomen, Minnesota in 1962. Amy married James Guthmiller Aug. 14, 1964 in Jamestown where they lived and raised their family. In 2005, Amy moved to Mandan and resided at Medcenter One Care Center and later Sunset Drive Prospera due to health reasons until the time of her death.

Amy enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends and family on the phone. She also liked watching her favorite TV shows and especially watching figure skating. She loved music and enjoyed listening to it as well as singing and playing piano.

Amy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Quast; son, Randy (Melissa) Guthmiller, both of Bismarck; brothers, Martin (Kathy) Urberg, Peter (Carrie) Urberg, Minneapolis, Minn., and Paul Urberg, Hastings, Minn., nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, brothers Sigurd and Sofus Urberg.

There will be a memorial service for Amy at a later date.

Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Great Plains Food Bank or another charity of your choice.

