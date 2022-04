Andrew Kramer, 90, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, in his home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7 p.m.